'Kalki 2928 AD' worldwide box office collection day 6: Prabhas-Amitabh's film to cross Rs 700 crore soon

Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan-led dystopian sci-fi actioner, is on a roll. The latest Prabhas film collected a total of over Rs 55 crore on Tuesday, taking the film's total worldwide gross box office collections to more than Rs 680 crore. The development was confirmed by film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

With this, Kalki has joined the likes of Jailer, Salaar, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, 2.0, Baahubali 2, and Baahubali. At the US box office, the film has crossed $12.8 million or Rs 108 crore as of 9pm on Tuesday, as per Telugu film industry tracker Aakashavaani.

"Thursday is a national holiday in the USA. So, starting from Wednesday evening shows until Sunday evening shows, the film is likely to create mayhem at the box office," the industry tracker said in a post. Kalki debuted in the third place at the worldwide box office after Inside Out 2 and A Quiet Place: Day One.

In its first three days, Kalki 2928 AD became the highest grossing Indian film of 2024, surpassing Hanu-Man. Hanu-Man collected Rs 350 crore worldwide. Prabhas' latest film also scored the third highest-opening for an Indian film ever, with Rs 191.5 crore worldwide.

Back home, the film is now eyeing the Rs 400 crore mark. The film minted Rs 95.3 crore on its day 1, Rs 59.3 crore on its day 2, Rs 66.2 crore on its day 3, Rs 88.2 crore on its day 4, Rs 34.15 crore on its day 5, and is estimated to have made around Rs 27.85 crore on its day 6. With this, the film's total India box office collection has reached around Rs 371 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, PVR Inox has announced the launch of a new AR filter inspired by Kalki 2928 AD. This feature will leverage augmented reality and transport moviegoers to the film's futuristic world. It will also create an interactive experience for the viewers.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film focuses on a bounty hunter who wants to build a residential complex and make it big in the Complex, governed by Supreme Yaskin. Besides Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the film features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles. It also has cameos by the likes of Vijay Devarakonda and SS Rajamouli.