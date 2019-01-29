Kangana's Manikarnika nears Rs 50 crore; earns Rs 4.40 crore on Day 4 at box office

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has seen a slowdown in its box office collections on Day 4. Manikarnika collected Rs 4.40 crore on January 28, which is a 40% drop from the Day 1 collection.

The film, on it's opening day earned Rs 7.75 crore, while on Day 1 and 2 it showed an exceptional growth to Rs 17.75 crore and Rs 14.75 crore , respectively. Till now, the film has made Rs 44.75 crore of business.

Manikarnika has performed better in the North circuit even though there was a marginal drop in the cities of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on Day 4. Moreover, the film has witnessed a backlash in Mumbai, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh over its content. The film's Tamil and Telugu version is not likely to run for more than a week at the box office.

According to business analyst Taran Adarsh, Manikarnika may earn close to Rs 60 crore in its first week. Adarsh also posted Mnaikarnika's collection in the overseas market where the film has earned $559,000 in the US, $471,000 in UAE and $118,000 in UK.

Manikarnika was released along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray which collected over Rs 22 crore in three days.

Kangana has made her debut in direction with Manikarninka. The film is co-directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi.