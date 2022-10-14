Rishab Shetty’s Kantara surpasses Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, SS Rajamouli's RRR on IMDb 

Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara has overtaken Yash-starrer action drama KGF: Chapter 2 in IMDb ratings. Kantara has an IMDb rating of 9.5 out of 10 whereas KGF: Chapter 2 has a rating of 8.4 out of 10 on the platform. With this, Kantara has become the highest rated Indian movie on IMDb. It has also surpassed SS Rajamouli’s fantasy action flick RRR. RRR has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10.

A user went so far to say that Kantara is much better than RRR and KGF and that it should represent Indian cinema at international award shows like the Oscars.

The user wrote, “This film should also represent India in the Oscars as well… and take it from a North Indian Hindi speaking film fan who has watched it on the big screen with the aid of English subtitles…. This is a blast on screen… better than RRR and KGF…. Do yourself a favour and watch it in theatres.”

Another user weighed in and said, “I thought KGF: Chapter 2 was an ultimate experience I ever had and then 777 Charlie succeeded it and now Kantara super-succeeded and how. Kannada film industry is having a fairy tale of its own. (not forgetting Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana). It takes you through a journey and gives an immense satisfaction by when most epic climax of all time comes on screen. It’s divine.”

A user gave the film 10 out of 10 and wrote, “No words to explain…. Outstanding cinema. All departments' hard work shows on the screen. Aravind Kashyap’s cinematography is next level. BGM and songs from Ajaneesh give goosebumps. The director and actor Rishab Shetty is fire. Saptami Gowda did an excellent and romantic part which is very raw and goes with the story well. Subtle comedy by Shiva and gang keeps the story moving. The last climax is the must watch theatre experience and a divine moment. Proud film from Kannada industry and deeply rooted culturally but commercial entertainer. Finally, thanks to Hombale Films for backing this project.”

Another user gave the film a 10 rating and backed director and actor Rishab Shetty for presenting such a unique film.

Rishab Shetty features in a double role in this film as Kaadubetty Shiva and his father. Besides Shetty, the film features Saptami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Manasi Sudhir and Prakash Thuminad in significant roles.

Also read: Yash-starrer KGF film series to enter metaverse with 'KGFverse'

Also read: Why Bollywood Lost Out to Movies from the South