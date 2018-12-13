Kedarnath Box Office Collection Day 6: Sushant Singh Rajput's movie earns Rs 39 crore in 6 days

Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath has earned around Rs 39 crore in six days, despite receiving mixed reviews and competition from Rajinikanth's 2.0. Kedarnath, in its first week, has performed better than 2.0 (Hindi version), which is in its second week.

Sushant Singh Rajput's movie earned Rs 3.75 crore on Tuesday, while 2.0 collected Rs 3 crore on the same day. Kedarnath collected Rs 7.25 crore on day one (Friday) and Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday. Rajinikanth's 2.0 (Hindi version) earned marginally less with Rs 5.75 crore on Friday and Rs 9.25 crore on Saturday, reported BoxofficeIndia,.

Kedarnath movie grossed Rs 10.75 crore on Sunday and Rs 4.25 crore on Monday. The film earned around Rs 3 crore on Wednesday.

The controversy of love jihad has not helped the film's box office collections. The movie is banned in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri and Almora districts of Uttrakhand.

Kedarnath is debut movie of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan. The film narrates a story set against the background of the Uttarakhand floods which ravaged the town in 2013.

The movie is a love story of the Muslim boy Mansoor (Played by Sushant Singh Rajput), and a Pandit's daughter Mukku (Played by Sara Ali Khan). The audience and critics have both admired Sara Ali Khan's performance in the movie.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: 2.0 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's movie set to overtake Aamir Khan's Dangal