Kesari Box Office Collection Day 11 : Akshay Kumar's film crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide

Akshay Kumar's film Kesari is performing very well at the box office. The war-drama film has collected Rs 151 crore worldwide till now, out of which it has made Rs 125.01 crore in India.

#Kesari biz at a glance...

Week 1: 105.86 cr [8 days]

Weekend 2: 19.15 cr

Total: 125.01 cr

Biz has stabilised outside North India [which is doing excellent biz from Day 1]... Should touch/cross 150 cr, in view of the current trending. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019

Kesari has become the fastest film to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in 2019, followed by Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal. Ranveer Singh's film Gully Boy managed to collected Rs 100.30 crore in eight days, while Total Dhamaal made 94.55 crore in seven days.

According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Kesari likely to surpass the lifetime buisness of Toilet Ek Prem Katha and may soon emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film of his career. Toilet Ek Prem Katha minted around Rs 133 crore at the box office.

#Kesari attracts abundant footfalls in Weekend 2... Should comfortably cross *lifetime biz* of #ToiletEPK and emerge Akshay Kumars highest grossing film, after #2Point0 [#Hindi]... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr. Total: 125.01 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019

Helmed by, Anurag Singh, Kesari witnessed a grand opening on March 21 with earnings of Rs 21.51 crore.

Further, Kesari crossed Rs 50 crore benchmark on Day 3, Rs 75 crore benchmark on Day 4 and Rs 100 crore benchmark on Day 7, mentioned Taran Adarsh in his tweet.





#Kesari benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

75 cr: Day 4

100 cr: Day 7

Emerges highest *Week 1* grosser of 2019 [so far], followed by #GullyBoy [ 100.30 cr; 8 days] and #TotalDhamaal [ 94.55 cr; 7 days]. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

Region-wise, Kesari is doing great business in Mumbai and Delhi circuits. In Mumbai, the film has raked in Rs 26.25 crore and in Delhi Rs 28.72 crore so far.