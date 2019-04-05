Kesari Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar's movie makes Rs 133.45 crore, surpasses Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar's film Kesari has added one more feather on its cap, after becoming the highest opener and highest weekend grosser of the year. The film has become his career's second-highest grosser after 2.0 (Hindi version) with a net collection of Rs 135.52 crore in just 15 days.

Kesari, helmed by Anurag Singh has surpassed box office collections of Akshay Kumar's 2017 blockbuster Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which earned Rs 133 crore at the box office.

Kesari has now become one of Akshay Kumar's most successful films. Later this year, the actor will also be seen in Mission Mangal, which is set to release on 15th August, Good News, which is scheduled to release sometime in September, and Housefull 4, which is likely to release on Diwali.

Kesari, which is also the year's highest opener and biggest weekend grosser has surpassed Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy in both these categories. Kesari on its opening day minted Rs 21.50 crore, while Gully Boy stood at Rs 18.5 crore box office collection. And in the first weekend, Kesari collected Rs 78.07 crore but Gully Boy made only Rs 72.45 crore.

Also, Kesari has become the fastest film to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in 2019, followed by Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal. Gully Boy managed to collect Rs 100.30 crore in eight days, while Total Dhamaal made 94.55 crore in seven days.

Dharma Production's Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought in 1895. The film revolves around 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, led by Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar), who put up a strong fight against 10,000 Afghan troops.

Alongside Akshay Kumar, Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra, Vansh Bhardwaj, Mir Sarwar, Jaspreet Singh, Vikram Kochhar and Vivek Saini in significant roles.

Also read: Kesari box office collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar's film collects Rs 177 crore worldwide

Also read: Kesari Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar's film paces towards Rs 150 crore club