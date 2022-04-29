'KGF 2': Yash film to cross Rs 350 cr mark soon, become all-time blockbuster  

KGF Chapter 2 earnings: The Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer period action flick KGF: Chapter 2 has been a smash hit at the box office ever since its release. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF 2 is an all-time blockbuster now and has raked in over Rs 75 crore in its week 2. He said that the film will cross the Rs 350 crore-mark soon. In terms of overall box office collections, the film has collected Rs 348.81 crore as of Thursday.

He tweeted, “KGF 2 is now ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER… EXCELLENT Week 2 collects Rs 75 crore+, TERRIFIC… Will cross Rs 350 crore today [third Friday]… [Week 2] Friday 11.56 crore, Saturday 18.25 crore, Sunday 22.68 crore, Monday 8.28 crore, Tuesday 7.48 crore, Wednesday 6.25 crore, Thursday 5.68 crore. Total—Rs 348.81 crore. India business. Hindi”

The Prashanth Neel directorial crossed yet another milestone at the box office on Wednesday as it overtook Aamir Khan’s PK, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju in terms of box office collections. The film raked in Rs 343.13 crore as of Wednesday. It also became the third highest grossing Hindi film after Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

About KGF Chapter 2

Yash film KGF 2 traces the life of a gangster Rocky Bhai who fights villains like Adheera and Ramika Sen played by Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon respectively. KGF: Chapter 2, bankrolled by Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur, has been released in 5 languages—Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also stars actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Rao Ramesh, Saran, Eswari Rao and Achyuth Kumar in supporting roles. The post credit scene indicated towards a sequel of the film.

