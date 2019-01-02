KGF Box Office Collection Day 12: Yash's film continues its run despite competition from big budget flicks

Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 is still continuing its collection streak despite competition from big budget flicks like Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film to date Zero and have survived Superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0, which is touted to be most expensive Indian movie to date. Prashanth Neel's directorial has managed to earn over Rs 154 crore worldwide, against its budget of approximately Rs 80 crore.

Yash's KGF, which released on 21 December, has become the fourth highest earning movie of South Indian cinema. It is still behind SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series and Shankar's 2.0. However, the gangster-action-drama is expected to continue adding to its box office collection due to positive word of mouth and no big releases in the upcoming week.

KGF has made a collection of more than Rs 87 crore from Karnataka alone. In addition to Karnataka, Yash's movie has been performing well in Kerala and Hyderabad too. The film has raked over Rs 1.65 crore at the end of 10 days at Kerala box office. Additionally, Yash's movie has managed to earn nearly Rs 24.45 crore from its Hindi version and Rs 6 crore from the overseas box office. Apart from Kannada and Hindi, KGF was released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

KGF has earned more than Rs 31 lakhs in Hyderabad on 1 January, surpassing the box office collections of Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's Simmba and Telugu films Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Husharu and Antariksham 9000 KMPH at Telengana's capital. Both critics and audience have praised Yash's film for its raw content. However, KGF's Hindi version witnessed a decline in its collection after the release of Ranveer's Simmba on 28 December.

KGF: Chapter 1 is the first part of a two-part series. Director Prashanth Neel said that second chapter will release sometime in 2019. KGF, which stands for Kolar Gold Fields, narrates the story of a gangster named Rocky. KGF's star casts also include Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar and Vasishta Simha.

