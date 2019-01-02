Simmba Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan movie crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's action movie, Simmba, wrapped up 2018 in a high note after a couple of big-budget disappointments. According to reports Simmba has made Rs 100 crore in the domestic box office in five days. While Rs 100 crore is no yardstick for a movie's success anymore, breaching that mark in five days is indication of the film's health at the box office.

Simmba that released on December 28 minted a solid Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day. Sara Ali Khan's second movie Simmba made Rs 23.33 crore on Saturday, Rs 31.02 crore on Sunday, Rs 21.24 crore on Monday taking the collection to Rs 96.31 crore. Simmba is expected to have earned Rs 19 crore on Tuesday taking its total collection to an estimated Rs 115.31 crore.

Rohit Shetty's Simmba was the thirteenth film to make Rs 100 crore in 2018. Moreover, Rohit Shetty is the only Indian director with 8 Rs 100 crore movies to his name.

Simmba is also running strong overseas. According to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer has made Rs 39.85 crore overseas. Simmba's worldwide collection then stands at approximately Rs 155 crore.

The Rohit Shetty directorial is Ranveer Singh second hit movie of 2018, following Snjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone and Shahi Kapoor, along with Singh. In a year when three of the Khans' offerings - Race 3, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero - bit the dust, Singh's hits are indication of the emergence of a new star.

It must also be mentioned that Simmba is also facing competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Zero that is still running in theatres and Kannada blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 1.

Simma revolves around the life of a corrupt cop, Sangram Bhalerao who is transferred to Miramar Police Station in Goa - turf of drug lord Durva Ranade, played by Sonu Sood. As a man of no principles, Bhalerao gets enlisted by Ranade to run his turf smoothly. However, when medical student Akruti Dave, Bhalerao's assumed sister, is raped and murdered, things turn unsavoury between the two men.

Simmba stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya and Vijay Patkar, with cameo roles by Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

Also read: Simmba Movie Review: Ranveer Singh shines in this repackaging of an 80s movie