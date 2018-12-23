KGF box office collection day 2: Yash's movie becomes fastest Kannada movie to cross $200K in US

Yash and Srinidhi Shetty's Kannada magnum opus KGF had a great start at the box office. The movie earned Rs 18.1 crore in its first day at the domestic box office and collected Rs 19.20 crore on its second day. The film's total box office collection is Rs 37.21 crore so far. The movie has also become the fastest Kannada movie to cross $200K in the USA.

It seems that the movie is gaining audience attention despite a tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, Dhanush's Maari 2 and Sethupathi's Seethakaathi. Yash's movie has grossed Rs 24 crore at global box office in its first day. The movie's Hindi version has also improved its collections on Saturday. The film managed to earn Rs 3 crore at the box office.

#KGF in Hindi witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [Sat].. Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr. Total: 5.10 cr. India biz. Sunday nos should be even more.. - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 23, 2018

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's Zero has earned around Rs 20 crore on its first day and nearly Rs 17 crore on the second day after its release. Zero has been released in 4,380 screens in India, while KGF has been released in 2,460 screens.

#KGF screen count... Hindi: 1500 Kannada: 400 Telugu: 400 Tamil: 100 Malayalam: 60 Total: 2460 screens - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2018

#Xclusiv...#Zero screen count... India: 4380 Overseas: 1585 Worldwide total: 5965 screens Some key international territories will open later. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2018

KGF has received the biggest release among the Kannada movies. It was released in about 2,460 screens in the country, of which 1,500 are Hindi, 400 are Kannada, 400 are Telugu, 100 are Tamil and rest 60 are Malayalam.

The movie's title K.G.F. stands for Kolar Gold Fields and is the first part of a duology. The film is a period drama set in the 1970s and 1980s era, narrating a gangster's rags-to-riches storyline. The movie has received a good response at the box office. The cast of KGF includes Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, and Vasishta N Simha in leading roles.

