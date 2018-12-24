KGF Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash's movie manages to sail steady despite competition from Zero, Maari 2

KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash opened to mixed reviews but still managed to take the box office by storm. The Prashanth Neel-directorial had managed to earn Rs 18.1 crore in India and Rs 24 crore worldwide on its first day.

Yash's KGF was released on last Friday along with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, Dhanush's Maari 2 and Sethupathi's Seethakaathi. However, Shah Rukh's Zero, which witnessed a big release in 4,380 screens, is struggling at the box office. On the other hand, Yash's KGF that released across 2,460 screens, is giving some real competition to Zero.

KGF managed to earn Rs 18.1 crore and Rs 19.20 crore on its first two days respectively at the domestic box office. On the other hand, Zero which earned more than Rs 20 crore in its first day, saw a drop on its second day and was only able to collect Rs 18.22 crore.

The movie's Hindi version has also improved its collections over the weekend. KGF's Hindi version managed to earn Rs 2.10 crore on Friday, Rs 3 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.10 crore on Sunday. While showing steady progress from Day 1, Yash's film earned Rs 9.20 crore in its entire weekend. KGF has also managed to earn the title of the fastest Kannada movie to cross $300K in the US.

KGF was released in 2,460 screens in the country, of which 1,500 are for Hindi version, 400 are for Kannada version, 400 are for Telugu version, 100 are for Tamil version and rest 60 are for Malayalam version of the film.

The movie's title KGF stands for Kolar Gold Fields and KGF: Chapter 1, is the first part of a duology. This movie is a period drama set in 1970s and 1980s. The movie narrates the story of a gangster's rise from rags to riches. The cast of KGF includes Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, and Vasishta N Simha in leading roles.

(Edited BY Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: PM Modi releases Rs 100 coin in memory of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memory

Also Read: Jaitley, Kamal Nath to join over 100 Indian leaders at World Economic Forum in Davos