L2 Empuraan box office: 50 crore in pre-sales and counting, Will this Mohanlal starrer beat Manjummel Boys

Rs 50 crore in advance bookings and a Rs 180 crore budget. IMAX release. L2: Empuraan isn’t just a sequel—it’s rewriting the rules for Malayalam cinema. Touted as the costliest and most ambitious Malayalam film ever made, the Mohanlal-starrer is gearing up for a historic debut.

"Empuraan," directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, has been released in cinemas globally. The film is highly anticipated and popular, both in India and internationally, due to successful promotional activities and marketing efforts.

With a reported budget of Rs 180 crore, Empuraan has already outpaced Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Rs 100 crore) and Barroz (Rs 150 crore), setting a new benchmark for production scale and reach in Mollywood, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

From its globe-spanning shoot locations to its inclusion of international actors, Empuraan is designed to go big. About 35% of the film features Hindi dialogues, boosting its appeal beyond Kerala. It’s also being released in five languages—Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil—cementing its ambitions for pan-India.

The film will be the first Malayalam movie to hit screens in IMAX and EPIQ formats, a move expected to elevate the viewing experience and draw in urban multiplex crowds.

This is what the numbers have to say:

Rs 50 crore+ gross in worldwide advance bookings for the opening weekend

Rs 35+ crore gross for day one worldwide pre-sales

Overseas advance sales touching $4 million (Rs 30+ crore)

Domestic pre-sales at Rs 23+ crore gross, with projections for Rs 28–Rs 30 crore on day one

The film is now poised to challenge the top three Malayalam grossers of all time—Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crore), 2018 (Rs 177 crore), and The Goat Life (Rs 158.50 crore).

According to Sacnilk, Empuraan is on track to break these records if the current momentum holds. Industry watchers believe its international reach and technical upgrades could make it a landmark in Indian cinema.