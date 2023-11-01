'Leo' box office collection day 13: Thalapathy Vijay's film continues downward trend, makes Rs 4.10 cr on Tuesday

'Leo' box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's latest action-thriller film Leo is continuing its downward trend at the domestic box office. The film managed to rake in only around Rs 4.10 crore on its second Tuesday in India.

Leo collected a total of Rs 264.25 crore in its first week at the Indian box office and went onto make Rs 7.65 crore on its second Friday, Rs 15 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 16.55 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 4.45 crore on its second Monday, and around Rs 4.10 crore on its second Tuesday.

With this, the film's total box office collections in India are estimated to have reached around Rs 312 crore, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk. After having surpassed the lifetime domestic box office collections of Prabhas' Adipurush, Leo is now eyeing the lifetime India box office business of Rajinikanth's Jailer.

Adipurush made a total of Rs 287.97 crore at the India box office. Of this, the film's Hindi version raked in a total of Rs 147.86 crore and its Telugu version made Rs 133.16 crore respectively. Its Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada versions made Rs 1.27 crore, Rs 3.57 crore, and Rs 2.11 crore respectively.

Jailer, on the other hand, made a total of Rs 348.55 crore at the domestic box office. Of this, the film's Tamil version made Rs 268.87 crore and its Telugu version made Rs 68.06 crore respectively. Its Kannada and Hindi versions raked in Rs 4.38 crore and Rs 7.24 crore respectively.

Moreover, the makers of Leo have claimed that the film has crossed Rs 540 crore globally within just 12 days of its release. The film has fared well in markets such as the US, the UK and the Middle East. On its twelfth day, Leo raked in a total of Rs 543.35 crore globally. The film now ranks among India's top 20 box office hits.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is an homage to the 2005 David Cronenberg-directorial A History of Violence. The film focuses on Parthiban Das, a mild-mannered cafe owner in Kashmir who fends off a gang of thugs and becomes a local hero. He also becomes the target of a drug cartel that thinks he was once a part of them.

The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Priya Anand, Madonna Sebastian, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in significant roles. Leo has a rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb and an audience score of 73 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

