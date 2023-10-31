'Leo' box office collection Day 12: Vijay's film earns its lowest yet, adds Rs 4.5 cr on Monday

Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film Leo, starring Vijay in the lead, saw a phenomenal start at the box office. However, after over 10 days of the film's release, the collection of the film is gradually slowing down.

On its second Monday or day 12th, the film collected about Rs 4.5 crore, early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk suggests. With this, the film now has an overall collection of Rs 307.95 crore net at the domestic box office.

Leo made an impressive Rs 264.25 crore in its first week at the India box office and went on to make Rs 7.65 crore on its second Friday, Rs 15 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 16.55 crore on its second Sunday and around Rs 4.50 crore on its second Monday.

The film marks the second collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after 'Master'.

It boasts an ensemble cast including Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Sandy and Gautham Menon in pivotal roles. Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and several others were seen in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, at the global box office, the film has crossed Rs 530 crore within 11 days of its release in terms of gross collections.

'Leo' released in theatres on October 19 ahead of the Dussehra holidays.

Leo story

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). A homage to the 2005 film A History of Violence, Leo focuses on a docile cafe owner who becomes a local hero due to an act of bravery. Due to this act, he also becomes the target of a drug cartel which believes that he was once a part of them.

