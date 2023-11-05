‘Leo’ box office collection day 18: Vijay-starrer likely to cross Rs 325 cr mark, but may not beat Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Leo' is hitting the headlines and achieving new milestones each passing day with its box office collection. On the eighteenth day of its release, the movie is expected to cross the Rs 325 crore mark.

According to the early estimates of the entertainment website Sacnilk.com, the movie is likely to make around Rs 4 crore today (18th day/third Sunday), making its total earnings stand at Rs 328 crore.

It is noteworthy that even though ‘Leo’ has a stronghold at the box office, it may not cross the third Sunday collection of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer in the numbers. Jailer minted Rs 7.9 crores on day 18 (third Sunday) of release in the theatres.

Ever since, ‘Leo’ hit the big screen, the film has been thriving at the worldwide box office as well. The blockbuster managed to cross the Rs 500 crore mark within just six days of release. Reportedly, the movie minted Rs 506.4 crores in six days worldwide and has emerged as the fastest Tamil film to achieve this milestone.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Seven Screen Studio, ‘Leo’ is an action thriller that has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year, which came with an interesting cast of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan and more.

The film was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in four languages (Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada). ‘Leo’ is the second collaboration between Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj after their blockbuster hit ‘Master’ released in 2021.

Earlier, director Lokesh Kanagraj said, "Leo is a very special film for me. I have tried something experimental. I have no words to describe the amount of work that Vijay Anna put in for this movie. And I am eager to show everything to the audience."

