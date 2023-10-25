'Leo' box office collection Day 6: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj's actioner inches closer to Rs 250 cr-mark

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' starring Vijay in the lead has had a successful start at the box office and is all set to hit the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office. As per reports, the film earned about Rs 31.50 crore in India on day six (early estimates).

Thalapathy Vijay's recent film made Rs 64.80 crore on its first day, Rs 35.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs 39.80 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 41.55 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 35.70 crore on its first Monday and is estimated to have made around Rs 31.50 crore on its first Tuesday, taking its total collections to Rs 248.60 crore.

Leo is the second collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay after the 2021 blockbuster film Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo also marks Sanjay Dutt's inroads into the Tamil film industry.

In UK, Leo has earned over £ 1.3 million within in five days of its release, as per the production house Seven Screen Studio. Meanwhile, the film is marching towards Rs 300 crore in terms of worldwide collections, as per trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan.

Globally, the film earned Rs 115.90 crore on day 1, Rs 47.24 crore on day 2, Rs 41.68 crore on day 3, Rs 39.14 crore on day 4 and Rs 30.47 crore on day 5, taking the total to Rs 274.43 crore. The film is far behind Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' which collected over Rs 350 crore after five days.

#Leo WW Box Office



The film is marching towards ₹ 300 cr milestone mark.



Day wise #Jailer vs Leo comparison at the WW Box Office



Jailer:

Day 1 - ₹ 95.78 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 56.24 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 68.51 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 82.36 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 49.03 cr

Total - ₹… pic.twitter.com/kzcEYbWMYp — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 24, 2023

Leo has a Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) connect as several characters from Lokesh Kanagaraj's previous films Vikram and Kaithi also appear in the film including Suriya's Rolex from Vikram.

The film's cast roster includes Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, Priya Anand, and Matthew Thomas. Leo was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada in 2D and IMAX formats.

