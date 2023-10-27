'Leo' box office collection day 8: Thalapathy Vijay's film crosses Rs 265 crore mark in India in its first week

Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller Leo has been performing well at the domestic box office so far. However, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is now witnessing a slowdown given that the festivities of Durga Puja, Navratri and Dussehra have wrapped up.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has collected around Rs 265.60 crore net in India after eight days of its release. The film made Rs 64.80 crore on its release day (October 19), Rs 34.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs 38.30 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 39.80 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 34.10 crore on its first Monday, Rs 30.70 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 13.40 crore on its first Wednesday and is estimated to have made around Rs 10.25 crore on its second Thursday.

Leo's Tamil shows logged an overall 25.92 per cent occupancy on October 26, followed by its Telugu (overall 27.12 per cent occupancy) and Hindi shows (overall 10.19 per cent occupancy) respectively.

‘Leo’ marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 movie ‘Master’. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja.

Meanwhile, producers of Leo claimed on Thursday that the action-drama earned Rs 461 crore in terms of worldwide box office collection. They said this is the "highest total gross collection in the history of Tamil cinema in seven days".

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj responded to this tremendous achievement on X platform, "Happy for my producers @7screenstudio & @Jagadishbliss." SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy are the movie's producers.

Leo story

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is a homage to the 2005 film A History of Violence. Leo focuses on Parthiban 'Parthi' Das, a docile cafe owner who becomes a local hero due to an act of violence. This act also puts him on the radar of a drug cartel which believes that he was once a part of them.

The film was released in theatres worldwide on October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

