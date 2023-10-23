'Salaar' vs 'Dunki': Prabhas-starrer likely to have first show starting at 12:30 am in India

In a highly anticipated moment for fans of Indian cinema, Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' is set to mark its debut with a midnight premiere at 12:30 AM in India. This strategic move is expected to significantly influence the film's box office performance, granting it an edge over other releases sharing the same release date.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared this exciting update on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. He mentioned, "Pan India Star's #Prabhas' #Salaar first show planning to start at 12:30 AM in India. This will be a huge factor in opening day box office numbers. Though it might be clashing with #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki, the opening for #PrashanthNeel's #SalaarCeaseFire is likely to be higher than the former considering the genre of both the films. Long-run figures will purely depend on the Word of Mouth."

BREAKING: Pan India Star's #Prabhas' #Salaar first show planning to start at 12:30 AM in India.



This will be a huge factor in opening day box office numbers.



Though it might be clashing with #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki, the opening for #PrashanthNeel's #SalaarCeaseFire is likely to… pic.twitter.com/KF2Wg4bj6w — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 22, 2023

The release of Prashanth Neel's directional venture, 'Salaar,' is scheduled for December 22, and audiences can expect the film's trailer to be unveiled a month prior to its theatrical debut.

Salaar faces a noteworthy clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki,' both slated for release on the same date. Notably, this isn't the first time that Hombale Films has gone head-to-head with Shah Rukh Khan, as a similar scenario unfolded in 2018 when 'KGF: Chapter 1' released alongside 'Zero.' The outcome favored 'KGF,' which went on to achieve massive success at the box office.

Directed and penned by Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' promises an action-packed cinematic experience. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju in pivotal roles.

'Dunki' will be Shah Rukh Khan's first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The film also features Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. 'Dunki' is backed by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee, the film also stars Boman Irani in a prominent role.

Also Read: 'Leo' box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's film crosses Rs 180 crore in India; to cross Rs 200 crore soon