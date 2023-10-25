scorecardresearch
Business Today
‘Leo’ worldwide box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's movie 'smashed Rs 500 cr in 6 days', claim makers

'Leo', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, becomes the fastest Tamil movie to earn over Rs 500 crore at global box office

SUMMARY
  • Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay, ‘Leo' smashes another record after collecting Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office
  • This achievement of the film also marks the highest-grossing movie in both Vijay and Kanagaraj's careers in the industry
  • The makers of the film shared the recent number on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “#Leo smashed 500 Cr in 6 Days”

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay, ‘Leo' smashes another record after collecting Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office by becoming the first ever Tamil film to achieve this number within just six days of its release. This achievement of the film also marks the highest-grossing movie in both Vijay and Kanagaraj's careers in the industry.

The makers of the film shared the recent number on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “#Leo smashed 500 Cr in 6 Days.”

The film has also sold over 7 million tickets on BookMyShow.com.

Speaking about the milestone, Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow, in a statement, said, "Leo has sold more than 7 million tickets on BookMyShow, becoming Vijay’s highest-selling Tamil film on the platform so far!"

"The film’s riveting storyline, coupled with Vijay’s fandom and charisma, has converged to create an unparalleled cinematic experience with key cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kochi and Trivandrum, along with smaller regional pockets such as Salem, Trichy and Tirupur showcasing phenomenal response," Saksena added.

When it comes to domestic numbers, the Vijay-starrer minted Rs 31.50 crore net on its sixth day at the domestic box office, according to Sacnik.com. ‘Leo’ made Rs 64.80 crore on its first day, Rs 35.25 crore on its second day, Rs 39.80 crore on its third day, Rs 41.55 crore on its fourth day and Rs 35.70 crore on its fifth day, making the film's total domestic collection till its sixth day to stand at Rs 248.6 crore. The film was released on October 19.

After the success of the 2021 released film ‘Master’, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Thalapathy Vijay collaborated again on ‘Leo’. ‘Leo’ is also Sanjay Dutt's first foray into the Tamil film industry.

‘Leo’ is an action-drama starring Vijay as a family man who was a ruthless gangster in the past. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Mathew Thomas in prominent roles.

Also Read: 'Leo' vs 'Jailer' TN box office: Thalapathy Vijay-starrer's 5-day collection far behind Rajinikanth's film, claims analyst

Published on: Oct 25, 2023, 6:39 PM IST
