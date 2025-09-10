'Lokah' hits Rs 200 cr globally, breaks box office as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film

‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’, India and Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film, has crossed Rs 200 crore globally, a remarkable feat for a film made on a modest budget of around Rs 30 crore. Directed by Dominic Arun and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy, the movie is now the fourth-highest-grossing Mollywood release.

In just 13 days, ‘Lokah’ achieved what many considered unthinkable. With this milestone, Kalyani Priyadarshan becomes the first female lead to star in a Rs 200 crore grosser. The film also became the second-fastest 2025 release to hit the mark, following Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘L2: Empuraan’.

Trade reports indicate that ‘Lokah’ earned over Rs 64 crore in Kerala alone and nearly Rs 100 crore overseas. Including collections from other markets, the film reached the Rs 200 crore milestone within two weeks. Analysts attribute its success to a compelling mix of folklore and superhero elements that resonated across audiences worldwide.

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 93 crore nett at the domestic box office. After a strong second weekend, it continued to draw crowds, earning over Rs 5 crore on both Monday and Tuesday.

Day-wise box office in India (nett):

Week 1: Rs 54.7 crore

Day 9: Rs 7.65 crore

Day 10: Rs 10 crore

Day 11: Rs 10.15 crore

Day 12: Rs 5.9 crore

Day 13: Rs 5.25 crore

Total: Rs 93.65 crore

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ is a superhero adventure fantasy featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy in lead roles. Supporting performances come from Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, and Nithya Shri, among others.

The film also includes multiple cameo appearances, notably by superstar Mammootty. On September 7, Dulquer Salmaan confirmed that Mammootty plays Moothon, a mysterious character whose face remains unrevealed.

With its sustained box office performance, ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ shows no signs of slowing down, cementing its place as a landmark in Malayalam cinema.