Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
trending
box office
'Lokah' hits Rs 200 cr globally, breaks box office as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film

'Lokah' hits Rs 200 cr globally, breaks box office as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film

Directed by Dominic Arun and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy, the movie is now the fourth-highest-grossing Mollywood release

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 10, 2025 9:25 AM IST
'Lokah' hits Rs 200 cr globally, breaks box office as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero filmMalayalam superhero film, 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra', hit Rs 200 crore in just 13 days.

 

‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’, India and Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film, has crossed Rs 200 crore globally, a remarkable feat for a film made on a modest budget of around Rs 30 crore. Directed by Dominic Arun and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy, the movie is now the fourth-highest-grossing Mollywood release.

Advertisement

In just 13 days, ‘Lokah’ achieved what many considered unthinkable. With this milestone, Kalyani Priyadarshan becomes the first female lead to star in a Rs 200 crore grosser. The film also became the second-fastest 2025 release to hit the mark, following Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘L2: Empuraan’.

Trade reports indicate that ‘Lokah’ earned over Rs 64 crore in Kerala alone and nearly Rs 100 crore overseas. Including collections from other markets, the film reached the Rs 200 crore milestone within two weeks. Analysts attribute its success to a compelling mix of folklore and superhero elements that resonated across audiences worldwide.

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 93 crore nett at the domestic box office. After a strong second weekend, it continued to draw crowds, earning over Rs 5 crore on both Monday and Tuesday.

Advertisement

Day-wise box office in India (nett):

  • Week 1: Rs 54.7 crore

  • Day 9: Rs 7.65 crore

  • Day 10: Rs 10 crore

  • Day 11: Rs 10.15 crore

  • Day 12: Rs 5.9 crore

  • Day 13: Rs 5.25 crore
    Total: Rs 93.65 crore

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ is a superhero adventure fantasy featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy in lead roles. Supporting performances come from Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, and Nithya Shri, among others.

The film also includes multiple cameo appearances, notably by superstar Mammootty. On September 7, Dulquer Salmaan confirmed that Mammootty plays Moothon, a mysterious character whose face remains unrevealed.

With its sustained box office performance, ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’ shows no signs of slowing down, cementing its place as a landmark in Malayalam cinema.

Published on: Sep 10, 2025 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today