‘Love u for loving Jawan,’ says Shah Rukh Khan after an overwhelming response from fans

The much-awaited release of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' delivered excitement to the Bollywood superstar's fans. From pouring milk over Shah Rukh Khan's poster to breaking into a dance inside the theatres, fans are going crazy over the actor's new release. After seeing so much love from fans, King Khan also came forward to thank them.

The Badshah of Bollywood took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank fans for an 'overwhelming' response. “Wow have to take time out and thank every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving Jawan,” he wrote.

Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

In the morning as well, Khan urged his fans to go watch his movie. In the post, King Khan wrote lyrics of the song Beqarar Karke Humen from Bees Saal Baad but in a little tweaked manner. “Beqaraar ho gaye ab toh aa hi jaiye....ghar Waalon ko bhi saath laiye. Aap ko humaari kasam.... (You have been excited, now come to watch already. Bring your family along too). Ready with our offering of love for all of you. Hope you all are entertained! Watch Jawan in cinemas now- in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” he wrote.

In another post on X, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he stayed awake to see his fans go to the theatre. SRK reshared a fan club post and wrote, “Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks."

The fan club posted a video of fans gathering early morning to welcome King Khan to the big screen, and the caption of the video reads, “It's 5:35 AM and we have started celebration for our historic 6 AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen."

Beqaraar ho Gaye ab toh aa hi Jaiye….Ghar Waalon ko bhi saath Laiye.

Aap ko humaari kasam….!!!

Ready with our offering of love for all of you. Hope you all are entertained!!!https://t.co/fLEcPK9UQT



Watch Jawan in cinemas now- in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/8pUXDWRkyY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks https://t.co/WYOKRfqspG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

Meanwhile, King Khan’s film is expected to break the opening day figures of Shah Rukh's last film Pathaan, which broke several records at the box office.

About Jawan:

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, along with Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan stars Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in significant roles.