Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 19: Kartik and Kriti Sanon's film cruises towards Rs 100 crore

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Luka Chuppi is nearing the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office. Laxman Utekar's film has done a total business of Rs 85.19 crore at the box office in 19 days. According to movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Luka Chuppi did business worth Rs 53.70 crore in the first week, while it earned Rs 21.54 crore in the second week. On its third weekend, the rom-com collected Rs 7.27 crore.



#LukaChuppi stays strong... Witnesses marginal growth on [third] Tue [vis--vis third Mon]... Crosses 85 cr... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr, Mon 1.33 cr, Tue 1.35 cr. Total: 85.19 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2019 #LukaChuppi is trending well on weekdays... Rock-steady on [third] Mon... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr, Mon 1.33 cr. Total: 83.84 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2019

Luke Chuppi has performed well in Mumbai and Delhi circuits. The film has earned over RS 20 crore in Mumbai and Rs 16.51 crore in Delhi-UP circuit.

Luka Chuppi has emerged as Kartik's biggest opening so far. His previous releases, Pyaar Ka Punchanama earned Rs 50 crores and its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 grossed Rs 88 crores, while the opening day collection of his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was Rs 6.42 crore.

The film has also been a lucky charm for Kriti Sanon as well. Her last hit Bareiley Ki Barfi earned Rs 58.75 crore at the box Office, while Raabta was a disaster.

Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy that revolves around a couple who are in a live-in relationship. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Atul Srivastava and others.

