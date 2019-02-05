Manikarnika Box Office Collection Day 10: Kangana Ranaut's film earns Rs 75 crore

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has emerged as a box office hit, with an overall collection of Rs 76.65 crore. Ranaut's movie made that amount in ten days. The film earned Rs 61.15 crore in the first week, and in its second weekend the film made an earning of Rs 15.50 crore.

According to business critics and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Manikarnika saw a positive turnaround on second weekend. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday , Manikarnika collected Rs 3.50 crore, Rs 5.25 crore and Rs 6.75 crore, respectively.

#Manikarnika crosses 75 cr... Saw a positive turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun... Biz on weekdays will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.75 cr. Total: 76.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

#Manikarnika biz at a glance... Week 1: 61.15 cr Weekend 2: 15.50 cr Total: 76.65 cr India biz.#Manikarnika benchmarks... Crossed 50 cr: Day 5 75 cr: Day 10 - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi on its second Monday collected Rs 2 crore. However, the film witnessed a 30% drop from its second week, reported boxofficeindia.com. Moreover, the final box office figures of Manikarnika is unlikely to surpass Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raazi.

Manikarnika, made on a budget of whopping Rs 124 crore, stands alone as the only female-centric film with budget over Rs 50 crore.

The film had crossed Rs 50 crore mark in the first five days of its release and by second week the film entered Rs 75-crore club.

The film's Hindi version has done well, in comparison to Tamil and Telugu version. Also, Manikarnika has noted loss in Mumbai and Gujarat. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have proved to be a strong market for Manikarnika.

Kangana Ranaut made her directorial debut with Manikarnika. After the film's success, Kangana hit out at Bollywood industry and called it a 'racket'. She said when it comes to promoting a film, the film industry has never supported her .

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray that has, so far, been unable to attract much footfalls. Thackeray has earned Rs 13.05 crore in first five days.

Kangana will next be seen against Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya.