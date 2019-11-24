Marjaavaan box office collection Day 9: Sidharth Malhotra film may collect Rs 50 crore by the end of its run

Marjaavaan box office collection Day 9: Sidharth Malhotra, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria- starrer Marjaavaan has managed a decent run at the box office so far.

The revenge-saga collected Rs 37.87 till Saturday and may cross the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its run, according to trade analyst Joginder Tuteja.

The film minted Rs 4-5 crore (approximately) on Saturday (Day 8). As per reports, Marjaavaan is expected to rake in Rs 1.50 crore on Sunday (Day 9) taking its overall collection to nearly Rs 44 crore.

Also Read: Marjaavaan box office collection Day 8: Sidharth Malhotra's film mints over Rs 40 crore

The action film had a fair start in its opening weekend and did well on its first Sunday (Rs 10.18 crore) and then the hold was also good on Monday with Rs 4.15 crore of collections. However, thereafter, the film started to witness a decline in the range of 15 per cent, according to boxofficeindia.com.

Marjaavaan box office earnings:

Day 1: Rs 7.03 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.21 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.18crore

Day 4: Rs 4.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.61 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.16 crore

Day 7: Rs 2.53 crore

Day 8: Rs 5 crore (approximately)

Day 9: Rs 1.50 crore (approximately)

Marjaavaan has performed well in the mass centres of UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Nizam while other areas were not so good especially Delhi NCR and East Punjab where the film has not worked at all reported the film website.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Marjaavaan is a revenge saga with Riteish Deshmukh playing the role of a villain. The film also features Tara Sutaria who has been shown mute in the movie. Marjaavaan hit the screens on November 15.

Also read: Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth, Riteish's film inches towards Rs 50 crore

Marjaavaan has reunited Deshmukh, Malhotra and Zaveri after 2014's Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri.

Marjaavaan is facing tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala. Film Bala was released on November 8, however, the film has remained dominant at the box office. Bala has minted over Rs 100 crore at the box office and is likely to collect Rs 125 over the coming weeks.

Also read: Marjaavaan box office collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra's revenge saga earns Rs 35 crore