Marvel wins again! 'Avengers: Endgame' overtakes Avatar after surprise theatrical re-release

Endgame first claimed the top spot in 2019 during its original run, only to lose it in 2021 when Avatar was reissued ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water. This latest shift marks another chapter in the long-running box office rivalry between the two Disney-owned franchises.

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Box Office Performance and Context

While Endgame: Encore opened strongly with $26.1 million (₹251 crore) domestically, its second weekend saw an 81% drop to $4.4 million, per Deadline. Even so, the cumulative total was enough to push the film back to No. 1 on the all-time global chart.

China has been one of its biggest overseas markets, with the film earning $21.3 million and becoming the top non-local release there.

India has chipped in too, with Endgame Encore making $3.8 million (₹36.5 crore). The re-release has also performed strongly across Latin America, including $6.1 million in Mexico and $3.1 million in Brazil.

Avatar, originally released in 2009, has benefited from five separate re-releases over the years but now trails Endgame by roughly $2 million. Industry observers note that the record could shift again if Cameron’s franchise plans further reissues or new installments.

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Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Worldwide

As of October 2026, the global all-time box office leaderboard is led by Avengers: Endgame at approximately $2.9255 billion, narrowly ahead of James Cameron’s Avatar at $2.9237 billion following the Marvel film’s Encore re-release. They are followed by Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.33 billion), Titanic ($2.26 billion), and the Chinese animated hit Ne Zha 2 ($2.26 billion).

The rest of the top five includes Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.07 billion), while the top ten is rounded out by Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zootopia 2, and Inside Out 2. With multiple films now crossing the $2 billion mark, the race for the top spot remains tightly contested between Disney’s Marvel and Avatar franchises.

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What This Means for Marvel and Disney

The re-release strategy underscores Disney’s effort to sustain momentum in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. By rekindling audience engagement with Endgame, the studio has not only revived box office interest but also reclaimed a high-profile marketing milestone.

For now, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes hold the crown—but in Hollywood’s ever-shifting box office landscape, that status may be provisional.