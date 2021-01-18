Master box office collection Day 5: Vijay's film continues winning streak in Australia, New Zealand

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film Master is ruling the overseas market. The film has earned $ 684,814 (Rs 3.85 crore) in Australia and NZ$ 124,076 (Rs 64.71 lakhs) in New Zealand in the opening weekend.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted NZ$ 56,615 on Wednesday; NZ$ 17,019 on Thursday; NZ$ 19,080 on Friday; NZ$ 20,011 on Saturday; and NZ$ 11,351 on Sunday in New Zealand.

Though orders of the Tamil Nadu government to extend theatre occupancy to 100 per cent have been revoked, Vijay's fans have been breaking all social distancing norms, queuing up outside theatres.

Master was initially planned for theatrical release on April 9, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The makers of the film preferred to wait for a theatrical release, rather than releasing it on any over-the-top media service. Master was released on January 13.

Apart from Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in supporting roles.

