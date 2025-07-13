Metro In Dino Box Office collection Day 9: Anurag Basu's film nears Rs 35-crore mark

Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is steadily making its mark at the box office, especially among urban audiences. The film has found appreciation in metro cities for its emotional storytelling and ensemble cast, resonating with viewers who enjoy grounded, slice-of-life dramas. As per Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹34.52 crore in 9 days, showing a steady run driven largely by strong urban response.

The movie is a spiritual sequel to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a… Metro, which featured a star-studded cast including Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, and Kangana Ranaut. That film explored the complexities of love and relationships in a fast-paced city and struck a chord with audiences for its realistic characters and emotional depth. Metro… In Dino carries forward the same spirit, this time with a new ensemble led by Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal.

The film is playing on over 1,200 screens nationwide, with multiplexes in Tier 1 cities.

Released on July 4, the film opened with ₹3.5 crore on its first day. Despite a slow start during the morning and afternoon shows, the film picked up momentum in the evening and night slots, with Day 1 occupancy averaging 17.99% and night shows touching 31.09%. The first weekend saw encouraging growth as collections rose to ₹6 crore on Saturday and ₹7.25 crore on Sunday. Although Monday brought a sharp drop to ₹2.5 crore, the film managed to hold its ground over the weekdays, closing its first week with a total of ₹26.85 crore.

In its second weekend, Metro… In Dino added ₹2.35 crore on Friday and saw a big jump on Saturday with ₹5.09 crore, based on rough estimates. However, Sunday recorded a steep fall with early estimates at just ₹0.23 crore. With this, the film’s total collection stands at ₹34.52 crore over 10 days, as reported by Sacnilk.

The film has performed best in urban centres. Cities like Mumbai and Delhi NCR recorded occupancy levels above 19%, while Pune edged slightly higher at 20%. Bengaluru emerged as the strongest market with an average occupancy of 36%, especially during evening and night shows.