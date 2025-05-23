Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the latest instalment of the Tom Cruise-headlined Mission: Impossible franchise, has had a great run at the Indian box office so far. Ahead of its US release, the film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India.

Mission: Impossible 8 minted ₹16.5 crore on its opening day, ₹17 crore on its first Sunday, ₹5.75 crore on its first Monday, ₹5.75 crore on its first Tuesday, ₹4.75 crore on its first Wednesday, and around ₹4.50 crore on its first Thursday.

With this, MI8 has raked in a total of ₹54.25 crore as of Thursday at the Indian box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Of this, the film's English version collected ₹34.05 crore, whereas its Hindi version made ₹17.32 crore so far. Its Telugu and Tamil versions made ₹1.87 crore and ₹1.25 crore, respectively.

Tom Cruise's latest film recorded a decent occupancy across its shows on Thursday. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's English shows had an overall 13.10 per cent occupancy, with its night shows logging the highest occupancy at 19.14 per cent.

The film's Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 9.53 per cent, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 13.73 per cent. The film's Telugu and Tamil shows recorded an overall occupancy of 12 per cent and 26.11 per cent, Sacnilk reported.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is the eighth instalment of the blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise.

Made at a budget of $300-400 million, Mission: Impossible 8 focuses on Ethan Hunt and his team at the Impossible Mission Force (IMF), who are locked in a race against time to find the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence that can destroy mankind.

Apart from Tom Cruise, the film features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, and Nick Offerman in significant roles.

The film was released in India on May 17 in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film will release in the US on May 23.