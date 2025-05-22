Tom Cruise's latest film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning or MI8, has held its own ever since its release at the Indian box office. For the first time since its release, the film's daily domestic box office collection dropped below ₹5 crore.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning minted ₹16.5 crore on its opening day, ₹17 crore on its first Sunday, ₹5.75 crore on its first Monday, ₹5.75 crore on its first Tuesday, and around ₹4.75 crore on its first Wednesday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

With this, Mission: Impossible 8 raked in a total of ₹49.75 crore as of its first 5 days in India, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Out of this, the film's English version minted ₹31.19 crore, whereas its Hindi version collected ₹15.74 crore.

MI8's Telugu and Tamil versions made ₹1.69 crore and ₹1.09 crore, respectively. The film will cross the ₹50 crore-mark in India on Thursday. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning's English shows had an overall 13.03 per cent occupancy, with the night shows logging the highest occupancy at 18.28 per cent.

The film's Hindi shows recorded an overall 9.28 per cent occupancy, with its night shows having the highest occupancy at 12.93 per cent. Mission: Impossible 8's Telugu and Tamil shows recorded an overall occupancy of 11.38 per cent and 26.73 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

At the worldwide box office, the latest Tom Cruise film raked in ₹225 crore within the first 5 days of its release.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is the eighth instalment of the blockbuster Mission Impossible franchise.

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning focuses on an American agent, who along with his team, races against time to find the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence that can destroy mankind. Besides Tom Cruise, the film stars Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Greg Tarzan Davis and Ving Rhames in significant roles.