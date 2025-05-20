'War 2' teaser review: 'VFX screams cheap plastic backgrounds,' netizens troll YRF over Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR War sequel

The much-awaited teaser of War 2, the commercial actioner featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, was released on Tuesday on the occasion of Jr NTR's 41st birthday.

The teaser of the film features Roshan reprising his character of Kabir but with a meaner and darker twist. War 2 features Jr NTR as the antagonist against Hrithik Roshan's Kabir but his character is morally complex and layered.

Soon after the film's teaser was released, netizens have trolled Yash Raj Films over the quality of VFX used in the action sequences.

"YRF's Spy Universe is their crown jewel, yet in 2025, their VFX still screams cheap plastic backgrounds? This hyped-up teaser is painfully generic. Decades in the game, and this is the best YRF can do?" a social media user said.

YRF's Spy Universe is their crown jewel, yet in 2025, their VFX still screams cheap plastic backgrounds? This hyped-up teaser is painfully generic. Decades in the game, and this is the best YRF can do? #War2Teaser pic.twitter.com/Lzrkmgg7x1 — Vibhor Jha (@vibhorjhatweets) May 20, 2025

Another user equated the VFX quality of War 2 with a 90 mm rod. "Not a troll: But VFX quality in #War2Teaser looks like 90MM Rod. Asal motham green screen lo hesitant thelustundi... So, quality emaina update chese chance unte cheyyali ledhante ADP range output untadhi action scenes lo (sic)," the user wrote.

Not a troll:



But VFX quality in #War2Teaser looks like 90MM Rod🤦🏻‍♂️



Asal motham green screen lo chesinattu thelustundi..



So, quality emaina update chese chance unte cheyyali ledhante ADP range output untadhi action scenes lo🚶🏻‍➡️ pic.twitter.com/jAzf6MfdYU — Legend Prabhas 🇮🇳 (@CanadaPrabhasFN) May 20, 2025

Some netizens said that they found the teaser of the film to be underwhelming and hoped that the movie would be much better.

Commenting on War 2's teaser, a social media user said that Salman Khan's portrayal of Tiger remains unmatched. "After watching #War2Teaser one thing is confirmed that TIGER's legacy is unmatched, he will always remain the Father of the Spy Universe (sic)," the user said.

After watching #War2Teaser one thing is confirmed that TIGER's legacy is unmatched, he will always remain the Father of the Spy Universe 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VIgisROLqC — PaSha (@_iBeingPasha) May 20, 2025

Some users also found the teaser to be fun, backing Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR for their charisma and energy through the scenes. "Jr NTR is the only best thing about #War2Teaser. His Dialogue delivery & Screen presence would easily overshadowed Hrithik Roshan. Welcome to the Spy Universe 'Young TIGER'," a user said.

Jr NTR is the only best thing about #War2Teaser. His Dialogue delivery & Screen presence would easily overshadowed Hrithik Roshan.



Welcome to the Spy Universe "Young TIGER" @tarak9999 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UnIbnbcWdN — PaSha (@_iBeingPasha) May 20, 2025

"Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR bring unmatched intensity and charisma War 2 is gearing up to be an explosive cinematic showdown," another user commented.

"One of the best teasers ever. Vere level elevations for two best super stars. Get ready for War on August 14th (sic)," a user wrote.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film is the official sequel to the 2019 blockbuster actioner War. The film focuses on Major Kabir Dhaliwal who returns to ward off a new threat to the nation in a dangerous undercover mission.

It is the sixth movie in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023).