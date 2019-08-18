Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film inches closer to Rs 100 crore

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal is set to dominate the Indian box office picture this weekend. It began its rollout on Independence Day (August 15) via Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios.

Mission Mangal has earned Rs 46.44 crore in the domestic box office, so far. Moreover, the film has opened quite well globally raking in $1.423 million (Rs 10.13 crore) in just two days. Internationally, the key contributors to Mission Mangal's box office business are North America, Middle East, UK and Australia, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.



#MissionMangal key markets...#NorthAmerica

Thu: $ 158k

Fri: $ 346k#MiddleEast

Thu: $ 248k

Fri: $ 371k#UK

Thu: 37k

Fri: 48k#Australia

Thu: $ 34k

Fri: $ 78k taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019 Mission Mangal, India's first film based on space technology, made a stellar start on its opening day. The film opened with Rs 29.16 crore--biggest opener of Akshay Kumar's career. On Day 2, Mission Mangal minted Rs 17.28 crore. Further, Mission Mangal has raked in Rs 23.58 crore on its Day 3, taking the net box office collection to Rs 70.02 crore. The film is expected to utilise its multi-starrer cast and an exclusive story on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission to become highest grosser of 2019. The impressive star cast of Mission Mangal also includes Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kuilhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. #MissionMangal witnesses superb growth on Day 3... Multiplexes of metros + Tier-2 cities are rocking... Mass circuits witness growth and should put up big numbers today [Sun]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr. Total: 70.02 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

Released across 3,000 screens in India, Mission Mangal is Akshay's fourth consecutive Independence Day release. His previous year release on August 15, Gold, had collected Rs 25.25 crore, while the 2017 release Toilet Ek Prem Katha earned Rs 13.1 crore on its opening day.

Mission Mangal, based on India's Mangalyaan mission has received positive reviews. BusinessToday.In gave it 3 out of 5 stars and said, "Akshay Kumar looms around in Vidya Balan's shadow. She is delightful and is the star of the show. Mission Mangal is not a perfect film -- in fact, it has multiple flaws. Nevertheless, it is an enjoyable ride to Mars".

Mission Mangal is based on the true events of ISRO scientists who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013. The mission saw India become the first Asian nation to reach Mars' orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.

