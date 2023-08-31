‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 21: Akshay Kumar’s film crosses Rs 140 crore in India; eyes Rs 150 crore in lifetime business

‘OMG 2’ earnings: Akshay Kumar’s latest film OMG 2 has finally crossed the Rs 140 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film made Rs 85.05 crore in its first week and Rs 41.37 crore in its second week at the domestic box office. After this, OMG 2 went onto rake in Rs 2 crore on its third Friday, Rs 3.50 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 4 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 1.20 crore on its third Monday, Rs 1.30 crore on its third Tuesday, and around Rs 1.30 crore on its third Wednesday. The film is likely to make around Rs 1.60 crore on its third Thursday, taking its estimated total numbers to Rs 141.80 crore as of Thursday.

Akshay Kumar’s latest film is looking at a lifetime collection of Rs 150 crore at the India box office, as per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel. In terms of worldwide box office collections, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and has collected Rs 203.40 crore as of its third Tuesday. OMG 2’s overseas collections stand at around Rs 40 crore.

#OMG2 eying lifetime in the range of 150 cr nett !!



Verdict- SUPER HIT #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/0CjnOtTkUX — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 30, 2023

The film had an overall 25.49 per cent occupancy across its shows on August 30. Key contributors to the film’s theatre occupancy on August 30 are Surat (50.25 per cent), Ahmedabad (48.75 per cent), Chennai (34 per cent), Pune (33.75 per cent), Bhopal (33.25 per cent), Jaipur (31.75 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (24.75 per cent), and Chandigarh (24.50 per cent).

Other regions that logged commendable theatre occupancy across OMG 2 shows are Mumbai (21.50 per cent), Hyderabad (21.25 per cent), Bengaluru (18.75 per cent), Lucknow (14.25 per cent), and Kolkata (9.75 per cent).

OMG 2 is the sequel of the 2012 satirical comedy-drama OMG: Oh My God! . The film focuses on Kanti Sharan Mudgal, an unhappy civilian who takes the legal route to make comprehensive education mandatory in schools after a personal tragedy. The film features Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva’s messenger. OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pawan Malhotra, and Arun Govil in important roles.

