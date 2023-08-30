'OMG 2' box office collection day 20: Akshay Kumar film to cross Rs 140 crore today

'OMG 2' earnings: Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 will cross the Rs 140 crore mark today. The film made a total of RS 85.05 crore in its first week and Rs 41.37 crore in its second week at the Indian box office. The Akshay Kumar-starrer went on to make Rs 2 crore on its third Friday, Rs 3.50 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 4 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 1.20 crore on its third Monday, around Rs 1.31 crore on its third Tuesday and will likely make around Rs 1.51 crore on its third Wednesday. With this, the film is likely to make Rs 139.94 crore as of Wednesday.

OMG 2 had an overall occupancy of 17.89 per cent across Hindi shows on August 29. Key contributors to the film’s business are Chennai (51 per cent), Pune (28 per cent), Jaipur (24.25 per cent), Ahmedabad (20.75 per cent), Surat (20.75 per cent), Mumbai (19.75 per cent), Hyderabad (19.25 per cent), Bengaluru (18.50 per cent), and National Capital Region or NCR (16.50 per cent).

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam thanked the audience for accepting the message of the latest Akshay Kumar film when the film crossed Rs 120 crore at the domestic box office. “It’s my theatrical release post the pandemic and it makes me feel ecstatic that it’s crossed 120 crores, and is running successfully for more than 2 weeks. Filled with utmost gratitude, I want to thank the audience for accepting the message we wanted to portray with OMG 2 and for making it achieve greater heights,” Gautam was quoted as saying by ANI.

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy-drama OMG: Oh My God!, which focuses on an unhappy civilian who takes the legal route to make comprehensive education mandatory in schools after he suffers a personal tragedy. Akshay Kumar is seen portraying the role of Lord Shiva’s messenger in the film. The film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pawan Malhotra, and Ramayan fame Arun Govil in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 was released in theatres worldwide on August 11 alongside Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar.

