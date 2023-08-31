‘Gadar 2’ box office collection day 21: Sunny Deol’s film crosses Rs 475 crore; inches closer to Baahubali 2’s record

‘Gadar 2’ earnings: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer action-drama Gadar 2 has taken the box office by storm. Sunny Deol’s latest film has crossed the Rs 475 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film raked in Rs 284.63 crore in its first week and Rs 134.47 crore in its second week at the India box office, taking its total collections to Rs 419.10 crore in its first two weeks.

Following this, the film made Rs 7.10 crore on its third Friday, Rs 13.75 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 16.10 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 4.60 crore on its third Monday, Rs 5.10 crore on its third Tuesday and likely made around Rs 8.75 crore on its third Wednesday.

Gadar 2 is likely to make Rs 7.73 crore on its third Thursday, taking the film’s estimated total collections to Rs 482.83 crore as of Thursday. The film's collections saw a huge jump due to the Raksha Bandhan holiday.

Commenting on Gadar 2's phenomenal business, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said "the movie's impact has ignited a nationwide sensation".

With this, Sunny Deol’s latest film has come one step closer to the lifetime box office numbers of the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s Hindi version raked in a total of Rs 510.99 crore in its lifetime at the India box office.

The latest Sunny Deol film had an overall 33.88 per cent occupancy across its shows on August 30. Key contributors to the film’s occupancy on Wednesday are Ahmedabad (58 per cent), Surat (54 per cent), Jaipur (49.67 per cent), Chandigarh (40.33 per cent), Chennai (38.33 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (35 per cent), Bhopal (31.33 per cent), and Mumbai (26.75 per cent).

Other contributors to the film’s theatre occupancy on Wednesday were Pune (26.67 per cent), Lucknow (19 per cent), Hyderabad (15.67 per cent), and Kolkata (14 per cent), and Bengaluru (13 per cent).

Backed by Zee Studios, Gadar 2 is the sequel of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is set in 1971 and focuses on Tara Singh’s efforts to rescue his son Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh from the Pakistani Army. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, Rakesh Bedi and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles.

