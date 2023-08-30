‘Jawan’ update: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer becomes first Hindi film to get 6 am show at THIS iconic Mumbai theatre

‘Jawan’ morning shows: Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller Jawan has become the first Hindi movie to get 6 am shows at the famous Gaeity Galaxy theatre in Mumbai's Bandra area. Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan club, the superstar’s biggest fan club , said that Gaiety Galaxy will organise 6 am shows for Jawan on its release date, i.e., September 7. The development comes months after the fan club organised 9 am shows for Pathaan.

“We created HISTORY as Pathaan became the first film ever to have a 9AM show in 51 years of iconic Gaiety theatre and we rewrite HISTORY with Jawan as we organize its 6AM show at the Iconic Gaiety Galaxy! DM @pradhananshul41 to join us now!,” Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan club wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Not only Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy, Metro INOX Cinemas in Marines Lines has also announced 6:30 am shows for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film. Tickets for the film have been priced between Rs 200 and Rs 1,690. PVR Director’s Cut in Delhi’s Ambience Mall has priced the tickets between Rs 1,100 and Rs 2,400.

We created HISTORY as #Pathaan became the first film ever to have a 9AM show in 51 years of iconic #Gaiety theatre and we rewrite HISTORY with #Jawan as we organize its 6AM show at the Iconic #GaietyGalaxy! 🔥

DM @pradhananshul41 to join us now!@iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt… pic.twitter.com/BdDBk9nJHx — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 28, 2023 #Jawan advance booking again opened in luxurious cinema halls.



Delhi: PVR Director's Cut, Ambience Mall:✅

Ticket Price: (Highest: 2400💥; Lowest: 1100)



Mumbai: Metro INOX Cinemas: Marine Lines: ✅

Ticket Price: (Highest: 1690; Lowest: 200);

Early Show: 6:30AM; — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) August 29, 2023

Meanwhile, brands have also blocked 1 lakh tickets for Jawan for the holiday period. Brands had also booked tickets in large numbers for their privileged for movies such as Pathaan and Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaaani in the past. Multiple brands had purchased around 50,000 tickets for Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaaani in June this year, entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama reported citing sources.

“Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar are favorites of the brands when it comes to film releases. It's basically a deal of SRK and the brands i.e. the brands that SRK is endorsing have partnered with Red Chillies on the marketing front for all SRK films," the source was quoted as saying by the portal.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan focuses on Vikram, a commando who sets out to correct the wrongs in the society with the help of a group of women. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Yogi Babu, and Girija Oak in pivotal roles.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt in cameo appearances. Jawan will hit theatres worldwide on September 7, weeks ahead of Prabhas- and Shruti Haasan-starrer Salaar. The movie will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages in IMAX, 4DX and other premium formats.

