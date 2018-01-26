scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 1: Deepika-Shahid-Ranveer's movie earns Rs 18 crore

The collections are expected to rise over the long weekend, also because there would be tighter security on Republic Day.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's poem released amid violent protests a day before Republic Day. The protestors, primarily the Rajput Karni Sena, wreaked havoc across multiple states, and damaged properties while asking for a ban on the movie. Security was tightened across multiple theatres where the movie was being shown, while a lot of them refused to run the movie. Nevertheless, according to reports, the movie saw occupancy of 50-60 per cent.

Although not record-breaking, the movie saw an encouraging collection of Rs 18 crore on its opening day, according to a report by Box Office India. It must be mentioned here that its opening day was Thursday, with a long weekend ahead. Moreover, the protests put a dampener on its opening weekend.

The collections are expected to rise over the long weekend, also because there would be tighter security on Republic Day.

Padmaavat has received mostly positive response from film critics, while Bollywood has come out to unanimously praise the movie.

 

 

 

 

 

The Karni Sena, on the other hand, has not stopped its protests. From attacking school buses with children, burning buses to offering roses and urging people not to watch the movie, the fringe group has been relentless.

According to reports, the fringe group has now said that they will make a movie on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother and call it Leela Ki Leela.  Apparently they have already started writing a script and would be directed by Arvind Vyas.

"Bhansali has insulted our mother Padmavati, but we will ensure that he feels proud of the film, we make. As our country gives right to expression to everyone, we will ensure that this right is used to its fullest," the district president of Karni Sena, Govind Singh Khangarot, said in a press conference at Chittorgarh.

It remains to be seen if the movie will outlast these protests.

 

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos