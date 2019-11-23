Pagalpanti box office collection Day 1: John Abraham-Anil Kapoor's film starts slow

Pagalpanti Box Office Collection: Comedy movie 'Pagalpanti' starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat has been released at the box office on November 22. Despite being a multi-starrer film, 'Pagalpanti' could not do anything special in theaters on its first day. With Pagalpanti, John makes a comeback in comedy after four years. The actor's last comedy film was Welcome Back. John has given two hits this year--Batla House and Romeo Akbar Walter.

According to boxofficeindia.com, the movie 'Pagalpanti' collected only 15 per cent on the first day which is lower than last week released- Sidharth Malhotra's 'Marjaavaan' collections. Film Marjaavaan had earned Rs 7.05 crore on its Day 1. It is being estimated that Anil Kapoor's film will collect only Rs 2 crore.

Film Pagalpanti's biggest competitor in the box office battle would be film 'Marjaavaan' that has earned Rs 37.87 crore in its one week. Also, film Bala, which was released on November 8, has remained dominant in the Indian market. The box office collection of Bala is recorded over Rs 100 crore so far.

