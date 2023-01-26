Pathaan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film collects over Rs 52 cr

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller Pathaan has opened to blockbuster collections at the domestic box office. The film collected Rs 52.90 crore at the Indian box office in terms of net collections on its first day. Pathaan’s total collection is likely to hit Rs 110 crore on the second day. Pathaan will likely mint Rs 58 crore or more on its second day, according to the trading portal Sacnilk.

The Shah Rukh Khan film has logged a bigger opening than the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer sci-fi fantasy film Brahmastra. Brahmastra collected Rs 37 crore on its opening day. Not only this, the opening of Pathaan is also higher than Shah Rukh Khan’s 2017 film Raees and 2018 film Zero, which opened at Rs 20.14 crore and Rs 20.40 crore respectively.

Meanwhile, exhibitors have increased Pathaan’s shows by 300 immediately after the first show due to record advance bookings. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “UNPRECEDETED: ‘PATHAAN’ SHOWS INCREASED, SCREEN COUNT ALL-TIME HIGHEST [HINDI]... Pathaan has taken the box office by storm… 300 shows increased by exhibitors right after the first show. Total screen count now is 8,000 screens *worldwide* … India: 5,500 screens, overseas: 2,500 screens.”

Social media is replete with positive reactions from critics, fans, and moviegoers alike. According to critics, the movie works because of Shah Rukh Khan’ and John Abraham's performances and the stunning action choreography.

Pathaan focuses on a RAW field agent and his bid to save India from external threats. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Pathaan has been directed by Siddharth Anand and is a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe.

