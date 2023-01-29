Pathaan box office collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika starrer crosses Rs 400 cr mark worldwide

The year 2023 has already started on a high note for Bollywood, with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan smashing all records at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark in only four days at the domestic box office, making it the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 200 crore club. Meanwhile, the film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

#Pathaan crosses ₹ 400 Crs gross at the WW Box office in 4 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2023

On Day 3, January 27, Pathaan earned around Rs 160 crore in India, while it crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide in just three days.

"History created with love from all over the world. Book your tickets NOW. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," Yash Raj Films tweeted on Saturday.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie after five years. He last starred in Aanand L. Rai-directed romantic comedy movie Zero in 2018. Pathaan is an action thriller set in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Directed by Siddharth Anand, SRK plays the role of a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone, an ISI agent, to tackle the anti-hero Jim’s terror plot, played by John Abraham.

Pathaan opened in 8,000 theatres worldwide, the most of any Hindi film, and 300 additional shows were added by exhibitors after the very first screening.

The film collected Rs 57 crore at the Indian box office in terms of net collections on its first day, according to the trading portal Sacnilk. It collected Rs 70.5 crore in terms of net collections on day two and about Rs 40 crore on day three.

This film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie was released on January 25, 2023, along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.

The music of Pathaan is composed by Vishal–Shekhar and the score is composed by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara.

