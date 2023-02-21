'Pathaan' box office: Shah Rukh Khan film enters Rs 1,000 crore club globally; joins 'Dangal', 'Baahubali 2'

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Pathaan collects over Rs 1,000 crore at worldwide box office

Becomes fifth Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club

Fastest Indian film to make it to the Rs 250 crore club

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller film Pathaan continues to maintain its stronghold at the ticket counters as the film has crossed the coveted Rs 1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film collected around Rs 623 crore in terms of gross domestic box office collections and Rs 377 crore in terms of overseas collections as of Monday, according to box office tracker Box Office Worldwide.

Makers of the film also announced Pathaan Week wherein tickets are being sold for Rs 110. With this, Pathaan has joined movies like Aamir Khan’s Dangal (Rs 2,070.30 crore), Prabhas and Anushka Shetty-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788.06 crore), Prashanth Neel-directorial KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,208 crore), and SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Rs 1,170 crore).

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the latest film from the Yash Raj Films’ spy universe features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Manish Wadhwa, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF spy universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan’s War (2019).

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had thanked the audience for the success of Pathaan. He said at a press conference, “All of us here are extremely grateful- first, to the audience; and second, to all the people in the media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that could have curtailed the happy release of this film.”

After the unprecedented success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in the Atlee-directorial Jawaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

