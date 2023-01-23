'Pathaan' release: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s film sees 3 lakh ticket bookings till Sunday

Pathaan advance booking latest: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer spy thriller Pathaan is going strong in its advance booking as the release date nears. Over 3 lakh tickets have been booked across national multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis as of Sunday.

Over 1.3 lakh tickets were booked in PVR whereas over 1.13 lakh tickets were booked in INOX and 57,500 in Cinepolis as of 5:15 pm on Sunday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Around 2.65 lakh tickets were sold for the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film as of Saturday. With this, 'Pathaan' is only behind Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra'. While 'KGF: Chapter 2' sold 5.15 lakh tickets in its advance booking, 'Brahmastra' sold 3.02 lakh tickets. The final tally is likely to change for 'Pathaan' as it still has two days to go till the release.

Adarsh also stated in a previous tweet that the thunderous response to 'Pathaan' ’s advance booking has brought about optimism within the Hindi film industry. He tweeted, “The terrific advance bookings of 'Pathaan' have brought abundant cheer and optimism within the industry.”

Moving ahead from 'Pathaan' ’s advance booking status, trade analyst Sumit Kadel believes that the Yash Raj Films-backed spy thriller will collect anywhere between Rs 40 crore to Rs 45 crore in terms of net box office collections on its opening day.

Kadel tweeted, “Pathaan box office prediction. Opening day- Rs 40-45 crore nett; Thursday- Rs 50-52 crore nett. 5 days extended weekend- Rs 180-200 crore nett (with positive talks). Has a very good chance of hitting Rs 100 crore nett in FIRST TWO DAYS (India business).”

#Pathaan BOX OFFICE PREDICTION



Opening Day - ₹ 40-45 cr Nett

Thursday- ₹ 50-52 cr Nett



5 Days Extended Weekend ₹ 180-200 cr Nett ( with Positive Talks )



Has a very good chance of hitting ₹ 100 cr nett in FIRST TWO DAYS ( India Biz ) #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/H5kG2meH69 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 21, 2023

The Siddharth Anand directorial features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. 'Pathaan' is a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe and is set to hit theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Besides Pathaan, the Yash Raj Films’ spy universe features films like the Kabir Khan directorial 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War' (2019).

Also read: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' box office: James Cameron's film tops $2 bn worldwide

Also watch: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement: From SRK to Ananya Panday, Bollywood celebs in attendance

Also read: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9: Nine-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama wins, takes home Rs 10 lakh

Also watch: The greatest books to read before you die