Pathaan set for 'one of the best openings ever': Shah Rukh Khan's film sells 2.65 lakh tickets in advance booking

With three more days to go for Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan to hit the theatres, cinema enthusiasts seem geared up to watch Khan on the big screen as a lead after four years.

According to a report, Pathaan has sold approximately 2.65 lakh tickets for the opening day in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis.

2.65 lacs till 11.30 pm [Day 1 ticket sales]. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/KoldylvPus — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2023

"Top three advance bookings at national chains (Post Pandemic): Day 1 ticket sales: KGF2: 5.15 lacs, Brahmastra: 3.02 lacs, Pathaan 2.65 lacs* (three days pending before release," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

TOP 3 ADVANCE BOOKINGS AT NATIONAL CHAINS [Post-pandemic]… *Day 1* ticket sales…

1. #KGF2: 5.15 lacs

2. #Brahmastra: 3.02 lacs

3. #Pathaan: 2.65 lacs* [3 days pending before release] pic.twitter.com/WPHHcHHhRy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2023

He added that the terrific advance bookings of Pathaan have brought "abundant cheer and optimism within the industry."

"The response to the advance booking of ‘Pathaan’ is so massive that it seems set for one of the best openings ever, IF NOT THE BEST," trade analyst Komal Nahta said in a tweet.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to hit the cinemas on January 25. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film features a star-studded cast including John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

Going by the predictions of trade experts, the film is likely to earn anything in the range of Rs 35-40 crore on the opening day.

Not just in India, Pathaan also seems to be a hit among global audiences. A recent report highlighted that Pathaan has already collected 150 thousand Euros in Germany even before the film's release.

The figures provided by Aaj Tak showed that the Siddharth Anand-helmed action-packed film has already beaten the lifetime collection of Yash's KGF 2 in Germany with just the advance booking numbers.

The film is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, where Khan will be playing the role of a RAW field agent. The movie is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023, with Republic Day weekend along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.

