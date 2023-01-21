'Who Is Shah Rukh Khan?': Assam's Himanta Sarma on Pathaan

Amid Assam's Bajrang Dal's violent protests against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which is set to be released on January 25, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film Pathaan."



Questions were raised on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who stormed a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday where the film is slated to be screened. The group's volunteers tore down the film's posters and burnt them.



"Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order have been violated and a case has been filed," PTI quoted him as saying.



Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan and his film 'Pathaan' are facing backlash for depicting Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'. Many leaders, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have demanded that the film be banned.



Bajrang Dal has stated that the film "insults" the Hindu religion and will not be released in Gujarat. Gujarat multiplex owners have sought protection for their theatres.



Several BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, are speaking out against the Besharam Rang song. PM Modi is said to have mentioned the Pathaan controversy when he advised BJP leaders not to make unnecessary comments about films.



Sarma responded that the state's residents ought to be worried about Assamese films rather than Hindi ones when reporters informed him that Khan is a Bollywood superstar. He declared that the Assamese movie Dr Bezbarua - Part 2, the late Nipon Goswami's debut as a director, would soon be released. “It should be seen by everyone,” he said.



Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released on January 25th.

