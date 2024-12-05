'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film tops ₹100 crore on opening day, will it cross RRR, KGF2?

Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, has crossed the ₹100 crore-mark on its opening day at the India box office. The film has made ₹103 at the India box office.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has crossed ₹50 crore across its Hindi and Telugu shows all over India, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. With this, the film is now eyeing the box office numbers of SS Rajamouli-director RRR and Yash-led KGF: Chapter 2.

RRR made ₹133 crore whereas KGF: Chapter 2 raked in ₹116 crore on its first day. It is safe to say that Pushpa 2 is eyeing ₹200 crore in its opening weekend.

The film saw stellar advance bookings across India for its opening day shows. Pushpa 2 sold over 31.76 lakh tickets worth ₹105.67 crore across 32,064 shows all over India.

Top contributors to the movie's advance bookings were Telangana (₹22.78 crore), Andhra Pradesh (₹21.99 crore), Karnataka (₹10.91 crore), Maharashtra (₹10.38 crore), Tamil Nadu (₹5.84 crore), Delhi (₹5.08 crore), Gujarat (₹4.94 crore), and Kerala (₹3.97 crore).

The film has been leaked on popular piracy websites just hours after its release, as per media reports.

Pushpa 2 is available in multiple formats (1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, and 240p) across platforms such as Tamilrockers, FIlmyzilla, Ibomma, Movierulz, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Boll4yu, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda.

Not just this, Allu Arjun's latest film opened to rave reviews from the actor's fans and movie lovers alike. Moviegoers were in awe of Allu Arjun's performance as Pushpa Raj, especially in the Jathara sequence.

They also backed director Sukumar for keeping the screenplay tight and engaging and reserving the best piece of choreography for the theatres.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is centered around Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggling mafia who struggles to sustain his business amidst tough opposition from police officer Bhanwar Singh.

Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Dayanand Reddy, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rajsekhar Aningi. The film released in theatres worldwide on December 5 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.