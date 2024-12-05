scorecardresearch
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' X review: 'Second national award loading for Allu Arjun,' say netizens on Sukumar directorial

As soon as the film's FDFS were over, Allu Arjun fans and movie lovers could not wait to share their takes on X (formerly Twitter).

Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles, hit theatres worldwide today amid much fanfare. The film's first day first shows (FDFS) began as early as 4 am in some parts of the country. 

As soon as the film's FDFS were over, Allu Arjun fans and movie lovers could not wait to share their takes on X (formerly Twitter). Netizens could not stop raving about Allu Arjun's performance in the film and ended up giving a thumbs up to Sukumar for his direction. 

"Pushpa 2: MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER. Rating:4½. Wildfire entertainer. Solid film in all respects. Reserve all the awards for Allu Arjun, he is beyond fantastic. Sukumar is a magician. The box office typhoon has arrived (sic)," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote. 

"Second half report. The 20-minute Jathara sequence in Pushpa 2 is pure next-level goosebumps material. The Jathara fight is whistle-worthy (sic)," a second user said. 

"A one man peak commercial show from the man Allu Arjun (sic)," another user said. 

Here are some more reviews of the film 

Pushpa 2 is expecting to score an all-time biggest opening in Tollywood at the India box office. As of 8 am on Thursday, the film has raked in roughly ₹21.04 crore and this figure is expected to go up during the day, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. 

The film has shattered records with its advance bookings for day 1 crossing ₹100 crore in India alone. The film saw an advance booking of more than ₹22 crore in Telangana and over ₹20 crore in Andhra Pradesh. 

Pushpa 2's advance booking also saw great response in Karnataka (₹10 crore+), Maharashtra (more than ₹9.5 crore), Tamil Nadu (more than ₹5 crore), Delhi (over ₹4.5 crore), and Gujarat (over ₹4.5 crore). 

Published on: Dec 05, 2024, 9:07 AM IST
