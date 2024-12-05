'Pushpa 2: The Rule' X review: 'Second national award loading for Allu Arjun,' say netizens on Sukumar directorial

Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles, hit theatres worldwide today amid much fanfare. The film's first day first shows (FDFS) began as early as 4 am in some parts of the country.

As soon as the film's FDFS were over, Allu Arjun fans and movie lovers could not wait to share their takes on X (formerly Twitter). Netizens could not stop raving about Allu Arjun's performance in the film and ended up giving a thumbs up to Sukumar for his direction.

"Pushpa 2: MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER. Rating:4½. Wildfire entertainer. Solid film in all respects. Reserve all the awards for Allu Arjun, he is beyond fantastic. Sukumar is a magician. The box office typhoon has arrived (sic)," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote.

"Second half report. The 20-minute Jathara sequence in Pushpa 2 is pure next-level goosebumps material. The Jathara fight is whistle-worthy (sic)," a second user said.

"A one man peak commercial show from the man Allu Arjun (sic)," another user said.

#Pushpa2TheRule [#ABRatings - 3.75/5]



- A one man peak commercial show from the man #AllluArjun👌

- Interval Block, Jaathara scene & Climax action block are cinematic Goosebumps ⚡

- Good scope for FahadhFaasil & Rashmika in key scenes🌟

- Length & Lags at some places of First &… pic.twitter.com/Uiao6IryS3 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) December 5, 2024

Here are some more reviews of the film

Pushpa 2 is expecting to score an all-time biggest opening in Tollywood at the India box office. As of 8 am on Thursday, the film has raked in roughly ₹21.04 crore and this figure is expected to go up during the day, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film has shattered records with its advance bookings for day 1 crossing ₹100 crore in India alone. The film saw an advance booking of more than ₹22 crore in Telangana and over ₹20 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

Pushpa 2's advance booking also saw great response in Karnataka (₹10 crore+), Maharashtra (more than ₹9.5 crore), Tamil Nadu (more than ₹5 crore), Delhi (over ₹4.5 crore), and Gujarat (over ₹4.5 crore).