'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office day 18: Allu Arjun's film rakes in ₹1,587 crore. Will it go beyond Baahubali 2 on Christmas?

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office day 18: Allu Arjun's film rakes in ₹1,587 crore. Will it go beyond Baahubali 2 on Christmas?

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹1,032 crore during its first week globally. 

Pushpa 2 on a rampage at worldwide box office; will it breach Baahubali 2 soon? Pushpa 2 on a rampage at worldwide box office; will it breach Baahubali 2 soon?

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the blockbuster commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles, has maintained its own at the worldwide ticket counters ever since its release. Pushpa 2 raked in ₹1,032 crore during its first week globally. 

"After multiple housefull shows on Sunday, Pushpa 2 The Rule fetches big numbers. Allu Arjun starrer is inches away from ₹1600 cr club," film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X. 

The film made  ₹54.09 crore on its day 8, ₹49.31 crore on its day 9, ₹82.56 crore on its day 10, ₹104.24 crore on its day 11, ₹45.01 crore on its day 12, ₹42.63 crore on its day 13, ₹39.75 crore on its day 14, ₹28.93 crore on its day 15, ₹23.07 crore on its day 16, ₹38.29 crore on its day 17, and ₹46.71 crore on its day 18. 

The film's total worldwide box office collections stacked up to ₹1,587.13 crore as of its third Sunday. With this, the film is now on course to cross the lifetime box office collections of Prabhas-led Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2 made a total of ₹1,788.06 crore during its 16-week long run at the worldwide box office. Back home, the film is unfazed by the release of Mufasa: The Lion King

At the India box office, Pushpa 2 made ₹725.8 in its first week and ₹264.8 crore in its second week. The film further went onto rake in ₹14.3 crore on its third Friday, ₹24.75 crore on its third Saturday, and around ₹33.25 crore on its third Sunday. 

With this, the film's total India box office collections stood at ₹1,062.9 crore as of its third Sunday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. 

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a mafia whose business of sandalwood smuggling is under threat due to his continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. 

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles. 

Published on: Dec 23, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
