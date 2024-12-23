'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office day 18: Allu Arjun's film rakes in ₹1,587 crore. Will it go beyond Baahubali 2 on Christmas?

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the blockbuster commercial actioner featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in significant roles, has maintained its own at the worldwide ticket counters ever since its release. Pushpa 2 raked in ₹1,032 crore during its first week globally.

"After multiple housefull shows on Sunday, Pushpa 2 The Rule fetches big numbers. Allu Arjun starrer is inches away from ₹1600 cr club," film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X.

Related Articles

The film made ₹54.09 crore on its day 8, ₹49.31 crore on its day 9, ₹82.56 crore on its day 10, ₹104.24 crore on its day 11, ₹45.01 crore on its day 12, ₹42.63 crore on its day 13, ₹39.75 crore on its day 14, ₹28.93 crore on its day 15, ₹23.07 crore on its day 16, ₹38.29 crore on its day 17, and ₹46.71 crore on its day 18.

After multiple housefull shows on Sunday, Pushpa 2 The Rule fetches big numbers.



Allu Arjun starrer is inches away from ₹1600 cr club.



WW Box Office:



Day 1 - ₹ 282.91 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 134.63 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 159.27 cr

Day 4 -… pic.twitter.com/6vn2zlrnuN — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 23, 2024

The film's total worldwide box office collections stacked up to ₹1,587.13 crore as of its third Sunday. With this, the film is now on course to cross the lifetime box office collections of Prabhas-led Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Baahubali 2 made a total of ₹1,788.06 crore during its 16-week long run at the worldwide box office. Back home, the film is unfazed by the release of Mufasa: The Lion King.

At the India box office, Pushpa 2 made ₹725.8 in its first week and ₹264.8 crore in its second week. The film further went onto rake in ₹14.3 crore on its third Friday, ₹24.75 crore on its third Saturday, and around ₹33.25 crore on its third Sunday.

With this, the film's total India box office collections stood at ₹1,062.9 crore as of its third Sunday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a mafia whose business of sandalwood smuggling is under threat due to his continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles.