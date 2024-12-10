'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 5: Despite 54% fall in India biz, Allu Arjun's film tops Animal's lifetime

Allu Arjun-led commercial action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule is ruling the Indian box office despite a fall of more than 54 per cent in its collections on Monday.

The film raked in ₹10.65 crore from its preview shows, ₹164.25 crore on its day 1, ₹93.8 crore on its day 2, ₹119.25 crore on its day 3, ₹141.05 crore on its day 4, and around ₹64.1 crore on its day 5.

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹593.1 crore as of its first Monday. Of this, the film made ₹331.7 crore from its Hindi shows and ₹211.7 crore from its Telugu shows.

Pushpa 2's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows made ₹34.45 crore, ₹11.2 crore, and ₹4.05 crore, respectively. Pushpa 2: The Rule had 38.33 per cent occupancy across its Telugu shows and 40.11 per cent across its Hindi shows, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film has crossed the lifetime box office collections of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal. Animal made a total of ₹553.87 crore during its 8-week-long run at the India box office.

Pushpa 2 is now eyeing the lifetime box office collections of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 and Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan. Stree 2 minted a total of ₹597.99 crore whereas Jawan raked in ₹640.25 crore during their lifetime run at the domestic box office.

Moreover, Pushpa 2's Hindi version is also the fastest Indian film to enter the 300 crore club. The film crossed ₹300 crore within the first 5 days of its release whereas the likes of Jawan and Pathaan took 6 and 7 days to achieve this feat.

Animal (7 days), Gadar 2 (8 days), Stree 2 (8 days), Baahubali 2's Hindi version (10 days), and KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi version (11 days) are among other fastest entrants into the ₹300 crore-club.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is centered around a sandalwood mafia who struggles to maintain his smuggling business amid his continuing rivalry with a senior police officer.

The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles. Pushpa 2 released in theatres on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.