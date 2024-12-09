'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 4: Allu Arjun's film on a rampage, eyes ₹600 crore in India soon

Pushpa 2: The Rule, a commercial action-thriller featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles, is on a rampage at the Indian box office within the first four days of its release. The film is now eyeing ₹600 crore at the domestic box office, provided it passes the Monday test.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹10.65 crore from its preview shows in Telugu, ₹164.25 crore on its day 1, ₹93.8 crore on its day 2, ₹119.25 crore on its day 3, ₹141.5 crore on its day 4. With this, the film's total India box office collection reached ₹529.45 crore as of its first Sunday.

Out of this, the film's Hindi version raked in ₹258.7 crore whereas its Telugu version made ₹198.55 crore. The film's Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions minted ₹31.1 crore, ₹₹3.55 crore, and ₹10.55 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 is also the first Hindi movie to cross ₹80 crore in terms of net box office collections in a single day. The film's Hindi version made ₹85 crore on its first Sunday.

Meanwhile, actor Allu Arjun expressed his shock about the Sandhya theatre stampede on Saturday.

"The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate. I went to Sandhya theatre. I couldn't even watch the entire cinema as I was told by my managers to leave because of the crowd. I was told about the incident the next morning. I was shocked," the Pushpa 2 star was quoted as saying by news wire ANI.

The Telugu superstar said he was told about the incident next morning and was previously told by his managers to leave because of the crowd. He recalled blanking out when he was told about the incident.

"When I heard that this happened, we all blanked out. Sukumar sir was also disappointed to hear such an incident." He has also arranged ₹25 lakh for the victim's family as a gesture to show them support. He also promised the family that he will meet them later personally after giving them some time.