'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's arrest fails to beat film's momentum, crosses Rs 760 cr in India 

Sukumar's highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has completed its first nine days of release, achieving impressive box office numbers. According to Sacnilk.com, the film garnered approximately Rs 36.25 crore net in India on its second Friday, bringing its total collection to around Rs 762.1 crore net.

The film's first-week performance was robust, with a total of Rs 725.8 crore, which includes Rs 10.65 crore from its premiere and a staggering Rs 164.25 crore on its opening day. Despite a dip in collections on its first Friday, where it earned Rs 93.8 crore, Pushpa 2 rebounded over the weekend, collecting Rs 119.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 141.05 crore on Sunday. The film continued to perform well during the following week, with net earnings of Rs 64.45 crore, Rs 51.55 crore, Rs 43.35 crore, and Rs 37.45 crore on subsequent days.

With this, Pushpa 2: The Rule is now eyeing the lifetime India business of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR. RRR raked in ₹782.2 crore during its 10-week long run at the India box office.

At the worldwide box office, the latest Allu Arjun film has become the fastest Indian movie to cross the ₹1,000 crore milestone and is now eyeing the ₹1,100 crore mark.

Pushpa 2 is now among the highest Indian box office grosser of 2024. Allu Arjun's latest film and Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD are the only two movies that have crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the box office this year.

Another highest grosser at the Indian box office this year is Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2. Stree 2 raked in a total of Rs 874.58 crore at the ticket counters.

The Friday Drama

The film's premiere was marred by tragedy when a stampede occurred at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, resulting in the death of one fan and leaving her son in critical condition. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday for failing to notify the police about the large crowd. However, a leaked letter suggested that the management had indeed informed the authorities and requested security arrangements.

In a turn of events, the Telangana High Court granted Arjun a four-week interim bail after he was placed in a 14-day judicial remand. The arrest has sparked backlash from various celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Nani, and Rashmika Mandanna, who have expressed their support for the actor.