Allu Arjun released from Hyderabad central jail after overnight detention in stampede case

Actor Allu Arjun walked out of Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday morning after spending Friday night in custody related to the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre, which resulted in the death of a woman in her late 30s and injuries to her eight-year-old son.

The star of Pushpa 2 was arrested at his residence on Friday and initially placed under a 14-day judicial remand by a lower court. However, the Telangana High Court later granted him interim bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000.

According to the actor's lawyer, Ashok Reddy, despite receiving the bail order from the High Court, Allu Arjun was not released until Saturday morning. "They will have to answer for this illegal detention; we will take legal action. As of now, he has been released," Reddy stated.

Reports indicate that a delay in uploading the bail order led to Allu Arjun spending the night in jail despite the court's decision. Security was heightened outside his residence as speculation grew about his release time.

The stampede occurred on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, when a large crowd gathered at the theatre to see the actor.

Authorities reported that the theatre management failed to implement adequate safety measures or provide prior notification of the actor's arrival. As the crowd surged toward the entrance when the gates opened, they collapsed, leading to the tragic death of the woman.

The husband of the deceased, Magudampalli Bhaskar, filed a police complaint alleging that his wife, Revathi, was unable to breathe and fell to the ground as the actor's security team attempted to manage the overwhelming crowd.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at large gatherings and the responsibility of organisers to ensure the welfare of attendees.

Following the incident, the Hyderabad police filed charges against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint from the deceased woman's family.

In a swift response to the charges, Allu Arjun sought relief from the Telangana High Court, which upheld his fundamental rights as a citizen. Justice Juvvadi Sridevi emphasized that the actor could not be held prima facie responsible for the chaos, as he was merely attending the premiere.